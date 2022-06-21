Mumbai: The auditioning for the T20 World Cup squad started since IPL. In the IPL, there was Umran Malik and a few others who made it to the national side and now they would be eyeing for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. India still play a few T20Is before the marquee tournament in Australia and those games would be important in figuring out who suits best and where.Also Read - Rahul Dravid's Statement on Rishabh Pant's T20 World Cup Chances Leaves Twitter Unhappy

After the South Africa T20Is, the Indian teams have have travelled to the UK and another team would be leaving for Dublin where the side would play two T20Is. A number of new faces are featuring in India's squad for the Irish tour. Some of them would look to impress and seal a spot for themselves in the WC squad.

Here are the players who would in a wat be auditioning:

Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ishan Kishan: Both the openers would be eyeing the third opener’s spot in the side. On current form, Kishan is easily ahead of the Maharashtrian. Gaikwad did not get a lot of runs in the series against South Africa and he would like to rectify that.

Umran Malik: He bowls at 150 kmph and is the talk of the town for his speed. After an impressive IPL, he received his maiden national cap. While he is yet to make his debut, Malik would be hoping to do that and get among the wickets. That would brighten his chances of making the WC squad.

Ravi Bishnoi: With Yuzvendra Chahal playing as the specialist spinner, Bishnoi could be in the fray for the second-specialist spinner spot. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are spinning-allrounders.

Team India For Ireland Tour: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.