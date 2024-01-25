Home

Sports

IND vs IRE Under 19 World Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Ireland U-19 WC Online & On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup match online and on TV for free.

IND vs IRE Under 19 World Cup Live Streaming

IND vs IRE Under 19 World Cup Live Streaming: After beating the defending champions Bangladesh, team India will lock horns against Ireland for their second match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. On the other hand, Ireland got the better of United States by seven wickets in their first match before losing against Bangladesh by six wickets.

When will India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup 2024 match be played?

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played on January 25 (Thursday).

At what time will India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup 2024 match be played?

India vs Ireland Under 19 World Cup 2024 match will start at 1.30 PM IST.

Where will India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match be played?

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Which TV channel will telecast India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match?

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match live streaming for free?

India U-19 vs Ireland U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Ind vs Ire Probable Playing XIs

India U-19 Probable XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Sachin Das, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

Ireland U-19 Probable XI: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter (wk), Gavin Roulston, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux (c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Weldon

Squads

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

Ireland U19: Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter (wk), Gavin Roulston, Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux (c), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Weldon, Daniel Forkin, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Finn Lutton

