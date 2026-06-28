IND vs IRE Weather Updates, 2nd T20I Match: India vs Ireland Pitch Reports Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the series concluding final T20I between India and Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast points is set to be an overcast and potentially damp evening. With the series on the line, both the teams will be hoping for clear skies as local conditions threaten to disrupt play with inconsistent rain.
The weather in Belfast is quite unpredictable. In the previous T20I, there were chances of rain and today, there are significant chances for that. Following a rain-threatened opening fixture where overcast conditions and passing showers kept grounds men busy, the forecast for the final match continues to look uncertain.
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The primary concern for the evening remains the possibility of intermittent rainfall. There is a 30% to 40% chance of rain during the scheduled match hours, which means stop-start play could disrupt the flow of the game.
However, the forecast indicates passing showers rather than a continuous and heavy downpour. This raises hopes that a complete washout will be avoided, though ground staff will need to remain on high alert with the pitch covers.
The opening match of the series saw a massive upset as Ireland defeated a depleted Indian side by 34 runs at Stormont. Sent in to bat first, the hosts recovered well from a top-order collapse to post a strong total of 182 for 9 in their 20 overs.
Stand-in captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with a crucial 50 off 36 balls, while Gareth Delany provided explosive late runs, smashing 49 off 32 deliveries.
India’s chase got off to a terrible start when debutant Jai Moondra bowled Sanju Samson with his first ball in international cricket.
Opener Abhishek Sharma kept India in the hunt with a rapid 50 off just 20 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered under regular pressure. Ireland’s Matt Hollard ripped through the middle order, taking 3 for 28, as India were bowled out for 148 with seven balls to spare.
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