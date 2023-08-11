Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS, IND Vs JPN, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Five-Star India Book Malaysia Date In Final

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Semifinal HIGHLIGHTS: Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit and Karti Selva scored goal each for India.

Updated: August 11, 2023 10:13 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Maintaining intensity throughout the 60 minutes of the game and consistency in finishing would be India’s targets when the hosts take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Friday. No doubt, India will start as favourites after their unbeaten run in the round-robin stage, winning four matches and drawing one to top the points table. However, India would be wary of Japan, the only side the hosts have not beaten. The league match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Live Updates

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: That’s it. India march into the final with a 5-0 win over Japan. India will face Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final.

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: India make it 5-0, through Karti Selva. Harmanpreet Singh takes the aerial route, the ball falls on for Suchith who unselfishly passes it for an unmarked Karti Selva who makes no mistake. IND 5-0 JPN (Q4)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: India have been absolutely at their marauding best throughout the match and also in the tournament. A Japanese player is down with injury but the good news is that he is back on his feet. IND 4-0 JPN (Q4)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: India could have got the fifth goal but Yugraj Singh’s effort was brilliantly stopped by the Japanese defence. Third quarter comes to an end. IND 4-0 JPN (Q3)

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: Another goal from India today. Sumit Makes it 4-0 for the Men in Blue. What a strike from Sumit. Manpreet Singh passes from the right, Sumit takes the ball and just flicks it into the net diagonally. IND 4-0 JPN (Q3)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: India beat the circle entry, captain Harmanpreet Singh takes the shot and is blocked by the Japanese goalie. India get another chance few seconds later but fails to convert too. IND 3-0 JPN (Q3)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: The action resumes after half time. Chance for India and Akashdeep Singh fails to convert. Hardik Singh passes to Mandeep Singh, who turns and sends it across Akashdeep. He falters. IND 3-0 JPN (Q3)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: GOOOAAAALLLLLLL! India take a 3-0 lead in before half-time. Manpreet Singh takes the shot, the ball takes the deflection and goes into the net. IND 3-0 JPN (Q2)

  • 9:12 PM IST

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: GOOAAALLL for India, Harmanpreet Singh converts from the PC to make it 2-0 for India. It was India’s 52 PC in the tournament and the India captain’s 8th goal. IND 2-0 JPN (Q2)

