IND Vs JPN, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Semifinal

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Semifinal

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Semifinal

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Semifinal

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal

Maintaining intensity throughout the 60 minutes of the game and consistency in finishing would be India’s targets when the hosts take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Friday. No doubt, India will start as favourites after their unbeaten run in the round-robin stage, winning four matches and drawing one to top the points table. However, India would be wary of Japan, the only side the hosts have not beaten. The league match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw.

