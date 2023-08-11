Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Semifinal: India Start Favourites

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Semifinal LIVE Score: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest match updates.

Published: August 11, 2023 7:09 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Semifinal Live

LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal

Maintaining intensity throughout the 60 minutes of the game and consistency in finishing would be India’s targets when the hosts take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Friday. No doubt, India will start as favourites after their unbeaten run in the round-robin stage, winning four matches and drawing one to top the points table. However, India would be wary of Japan, the only side the hosts have not beaten. The league match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Live Updates

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: India captain Harmanpreet Singh is the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with seven goals. He also scored a brace in the India vs Pakistan match.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: Overall, Japan’s performance in the competition has been far from convincing. They managed just a win (vs China) and lost and drawn twice.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: As far as Japan is concerned, they sneaked into the semifinals ahead of Pakistan on better goal difference, though the two sides collected five points each. Japan had minus two goal difference as against minus five of Pakistan.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: Craig Fulton’s India could also utilise just one of the 15 penalty corners they had earned against Japan in the earlier match and they now will have to find ways to score from the PCs.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: India have scored the most number of goals (20) so far in this tournament but they missed chances galore against Japan in their league match, and the hosts will have to make amends of their poor finishing against the same opponents on Friday.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: India are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They drew against Japan in the league stage.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal: Hello and welcome in the semifinal match between hosts India and Japan in Chennai.

