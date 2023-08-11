Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Semifinal: India Start Favourites
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Semifinal LIVE Score: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest match updates.
LIVE Updates, IND Vs JPN, ACT 2023, Semifinal
Maintaining intensity throughout the 60 minutes of the game and consistency in finishing would be India’s targets when the hosts take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Friday. No doubt, India will start as favourites after their unbeaten run in the round-robin stage, winning four matches and drawing one to top the points table. However, India would be wary of Japan, the only side the hosts have not beaten. The league match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you