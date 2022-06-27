Leicester: It is no secret that acclimatizing to the conditions in the UK is different from other places around the globe and hence the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire was important from an Indian point of view. The game ended in a draw, but more importantly, all players from the Indian squad got a feel of the conditions and that is bound to help when they take on England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah on Standby to Lead India in 5th Test vs England if Rohit Sharma's Misses Out: Report

So what are the big takeaways for India from the game? Here are a few of them. Also Read - Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Mayank Agarwal to Open With Shubman Gill if Rohit Sharma Does Not Recover in Time

Virat Kohli: Yes, he is the biggest takeaway. Kohli, who has been short of runs, got among them during the warm-up game. He hit a brilliant 67 off 98 balls. He looked to be timing the ball well and seemed confident during his stay in the middle. That would not only give him confidence, but will also boost the morale of the dressing room. Also Read - Virat Kohli Will Score Big Runs - Virender Sehwag PREDICTS Ahead of 5th Test vs England at Edgbaston

KS Bharat: The young gloveman showed that he also has what it takes to do well with the bat in foreign conditions. Bharat hit 70 and remained unbeaten in the first essay, and scored 43 in his second outing. He could be a worthy back-up for Rishabh Pant.

Shubman Gill: With Rohit Sharma likely to miss the Edgbaston Test, Gill would in all probability open with Mayank Agarwal, who has been asked to join the squad. Gill scored 62 in the tour game and that would give him immense confidence heading into the Test.

The final Test starts from July 1.