India vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs NAM at Dubai International Stadium: In the last match of Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, India and Namibia will square off against each other iat the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 IND vs NAM match will start at 7:30 PM IST – November 8. Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India’s underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team’s final Super 12 match at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Around 6:30 pm, New Zealand hit the winning runs against Afghanistan much to the disappointment of the Indian fans, who were hoping against hope that a miracle will happen under the blazing afternoon sun at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs NAM Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Namibia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik Sizzles in Pakistan's 72-Run Win, to Face Australia in Semifinals

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between India and Namibia will take place at 7 PM IST – November 8. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Blames Bubble Fatigue And Toss For Team India's Ordinary Show at ICC Event, Feels Short Break After IPL Would've Helped

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - MR vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Barcelona Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Montcada Royal vs Catalunya Tigers, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Videres Ground at 12 AM IST November 8 Monday

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zane Green

Batsmen – KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Virat Kohli, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, David Wiese

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz.

IND vs NAM Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs NAM Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captian), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo.

