IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 45 in Bengaluru

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45: India will lock horns against Netherlands for the 45th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup which will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12, Sunday. Team India have already qualified for the semis and now they will face the Netherlands in their last league phase game in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and co will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak, while the Dutch will be aiming to end their campaign on a high. The Men in Blue last faced Netherlands in the 2011 50-over Cricket World Cup, where the MS Dhoni-led side won by 5 wickets. Only 2 ODIs have played so far between both the sides.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs NED Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Lokesh Rahul, Scott Edwards

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Logan van Beek, Baas de Leede

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

IND vs NED: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur.

Netherlands Squad: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes.

