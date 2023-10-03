Home

IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Free LIVE Streaming: When And How To Watch Live Telecast On Mobile And TV, Check Steps

IND vs NED ODI World Cup warm-up match Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and How to watch India vs Netherlands ODI WC Warm-up Match Free Live Telecast (Star Sports Network and Hotstar) on Mobile and on TV In India.

India vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match. (Image: PTI)

Trivandrum: So yes, with it being India’s last dress rehearsal ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, the Rohit Sharma led outfit would like to test themselves for one last time before the main event. The Indian side takes on Netherlands in the ninth match of the ODI WC warm-ups. The match would be played at the Greenfield International stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here are the details of when and How to watch Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED) ODI WC Warm-up Match On Mobile and on TV In India:

When is the ODI WC Warm-up match between India and Australia?

The ODI WC Warm-up match between India and Netherlands will played on Tuesday, October 3.

When will India vs Netherlands ODI WC Warm-up match start?

The ODI WC Warm-up between India and Netherlands will start at 1.30 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs Netherlands ODI WC Warm-up match?

The Thiruvananthapuram will host the ODI WC Warm-up between India and Netherlands.

Watch IND vs NED ODI WC Warm-up match Free Live Telecasts Channels on Mobile and TV in India?

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. fans can tune in on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi to watch the match live.

How to watch the IND vs NED ODI WC Warm-up match Live Telecast Free in India?

The Free live telecast of the IND vs NED ODI WC Warm-up match will be available on the Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar

