IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Opens Up On India’s Playing XI Ahead Of Netherlands Game

New Delhi: India head coach, Rahul Dravid opened up on Saturday on the Men in Blue’s playing XI ahead of the last league phase game against Netherlands in the ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma and co have already qualified for the semi-final and will face New Zealand in the last 4 stage. But before that, they would be looking to extend their winning streak to 9 matches with a win over the Netherlands.

India have never lost to the Dutch and would be looking to maintain their good record against them as well. Team India have got a 6 days off leading up to this match and one can expect a few changes in the playing XI as the big semi-final is in next week and the reserves might get a chance in the inconsequential match.

Dravid didn’t mention anything about making any changes and said that his boys have got enough rest in the last 6 days and one can make inference on changes in the playing XI for tomorrow’s clash.

Rahul Dravid said – “We have had 6 days off and are pretty well rested. The guys are in good shape and that’s all I will say”. (On players resting players) pic.twitter.com/d20eoqy9m7 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 11, 2023

”We have got 6 days rest, so a game before semis, every one is rested, so you can make your inferences on changes in XI tomorrow”, the former India captain told at the Press Conference.

We have to wait and see and what Rohit Sharma thinks of making changes in the playing XI. As a captain one can feel that it would be absurd to disturb the winning combination. But you never know, he might not take any risk and would give someone like Prasidh Krishna a chance, who came in as a replacement for Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out mid-way in the tournament due to an ankle injury.

