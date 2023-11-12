Home

IND Vs NED: India Script History In Bengaluru, Become First Team With Top 5 Batters Scoring 50s In World Cup Innings

Rohit Sharma. (pic: X)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team created history on November 12 by becoming the first team to have all five of their top-order batters score half-centuries in a single ODI World Cup innings. The rare milestone was achieved during the India vs. Netherlands clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma gave a perfect start to the host by smashing 61 runs in just 54 balls, whereas Shubman Gill also notched up his fifty by amassing 51 runs.

India’s No. 3 Virat Kohli also looked fluent during his stay as he notched up his 71st ODI half-century. Kohli amassed 51 runs before getting bowled by left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe.

The right-handed batter, Shreyas Iyer, also scored a beautiful fifty and is currently batting 65* runs. India’s wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul also notched up his half-century and is currently batting on 59* runs. This is the first time that all the top five batters in a team have notched up a fifty in the history of the ODI World Cup till now.

HISTORY IN WORLD CUP 🇮🇳 – This is the first time the first 4 batters have scored 50+ in an innings. pic.twitter.com/MyIpwjhXc1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 12, 2023

Speaking at the time of toss, Rohit said, “We are gonna have a bat. No particular reason. Whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done extremely well. Another opportunity to play well today and tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played in this tournament. Hats off to the guys who have stood up at different times and taken responsibility. Same team.”

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said, “We would have batted as well. Looks like a pretty good wicket, but good ground for chasing. We have been pretty good overall. We’ve had two good wins, and today we want to put in a good performance. This is the biggest crowd we’ve had in the tournament. We will have to be at our best today. World Cup in India is as big as it gets. We could have played better, but it’s been great. Same side for us.”

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.