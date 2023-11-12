Home

IND vs NED: KL Rahul Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record Of Smashing Fastest Century In ODI World Cups

KL Rahul Breaks Rohit Sharma's Record Of Smashing Fastest Century In ODI World Cups

KL Rahul. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul scripted history by smashing the fastest century by an Indian batsman in an ODI World Cup. The right-handed batter notched up his ton in just 62 balls against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12, Sunday. He broke the record previously held by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who slammed a 63-ball hundred against Afghanistan in New Delhi in the ongoing prestigious tournament.



The Indian batter also joined the elite Indian list by becoming the only second Indian wicket-keeper batter to hit a ton in an ODI World Cup match. Also, this is Rahul’s second century in World Cup history and the first in the ongoing tournament.

The Karnataka-born cricketer joined legendary batter Rahul Dravid in the list, who was the first Indian wicketkeeper batter to smash an ODI World Cup hundred.

Fastest century for India in World Cups (by balls)

62 – KL Rahul vs NED, today*

63 – Rohit Sharma v AFG, 2023

81 – Virender Sehwag v BER, 2007

83 – Virat Kohli v BAN, 2011

“Not gotten a lot of time (in the middle) in the last two games, so it was nice to get some time today. Batting at 5, it’s important to get that confidence, it was a good knock. Getting that confidence to hit sixes towards the end was important. It’s not rocket science, got to go hard in the last 10 overs. Tried to get as many runs as possible, that was the plan, the ball gets softer, so hitting sixes at the back end becomes difficult. It’s just not this game, everyone has a clear game plan, we have been executing it (our plans) pretty well. Need to win this game and look forward to the semis. It (keeping) gets difficult sometimes, but I enjoy being involved in the game, the bowlers have challenged me during DRS calls, but they don’t give me enough credit (on DRS calls),” KL Rahul said after the first innings.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s centuries and half-centuries by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli took India to 410/4 against the Dutch side in the last league game of the World Cup at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Dutch bowling attack displayed a disappointing performance after they failed to keep a check on India’s run rate. Logan van Beek has been expensive in the first inning after he gifted 107 runs in his 10-over spell. Bas de Leede picked up two wickets in his spell. While Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe scalped one wicket each.

