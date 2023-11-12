Home

IND vs NED Live Streaming for Free: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

IND vs NED Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch India vs Netherlands CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming for Free: Table toppers India will lock horns against Netherlands for match 45 of the ongoing ODI World Cup and this will be the last clash for India before the semifinal. Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to continue their winning momentum as they have not lost any match in the ongoing ODI World Cup. On the other hand, Netherlands are currently on the tenth position of the points table and this is their last match of the marquee event they will look to end their campaign with a victory.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

India vs Pakistan match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How we can watch India vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The India vs Netherlands match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Ahmedabad stay tuned to India.com.

Watch India vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes

