IND Vs NED: Mohammed Siraj Gets Hit On Throat While Attempting A Catch In Bengaluru – WATCH

Soon after getting hit on his throat, Mohammed Siraj left the field and is being attended by the BCCI medical team.

Mohammed Siraj gets hit on the throat against Netherlands in ODI World Cup 2023.

Bengaluru: Mohammed Siraj hurt his throat while attempting a catch against the Netherlands in the final ODI World Cup 2023 league encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The incident took place in the 15th over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Netherlands opener Max ODowd, while trying to break the shackles went big and miscued the shot. The ball went high up in the air with Siraj settling underneath, trying to reverse cup. But the Indian pacer missed it and the ball hit his throat.

He stood his ground for a while but soon went out of the ground with the BCCI medical team taking care of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

