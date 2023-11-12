Home

IND Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Kohli Ko Bowling Do’ Chants At Chinnaswamy Go Viral After India’s Mammoth Total – WATCH

Virat Kohli has rolled his arms in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh after Hardik Pandya injured himself.

Virat Kohli bowled few balls against Bangladesh after Hardik Pandya got injured. (Image: Twitter )

Bengaluru: After India put 410/4 against the Netherlands, Indian fans were caught on camera shouting ‘Kohli ko bowling do’ during the second innings during their ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. This is not the first time the Indian fans have wanted Kohli to roll his arms. In the video, it was seen the fans urging Indian captain Rohit Sharma to give Kohli the ball. Kohli’s craze at this ground is massive as it is his home ground in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli ko bowling do part 3 pic.twitter.com/sWgCW5luXS — A (@_shortarmjab_) November 12, 2023

Earlier, similar chants were heard at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during India’s match against South Africa which they won pretty comprehensively. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul struck magnificent centuries as India produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410/4 after opting to bat.

Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slammed a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian as the duo added 208 runs off 128 balls. Rohit Sharma (61), Virat Kohli (51) and Shubman Gill (51) also scored sizzling fifties.

For the Dutch, Bas de Leede (2/82), Paul van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) shared the wickets.

