IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming for Free: Where to Watch India vs Netherlands Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

IND vs NED Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to India vs Netherlands CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

India vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 match 45 Live Streaming for Free: Ahead of their semi-final match against New Zealand, Team India will first take on Netherlands in their last league phase game on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and co are on an 8-match unbeaten streak and would like to maintain their good run before the business end of the competition. The Dutch will definitely like to end their campaign on a high note.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match start at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

The India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru.

How we can watch India vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The India vs Netherlands match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Bengaluru stay tuned to India.com.

Watch India vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur.

Netherlands Squad: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.