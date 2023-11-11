Home

Sports

IND Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Hails Rohit Sharma, Says ‘He’s Led By Example’

IND Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Hails Rohit Sharma, Says ‘He’s Led By Example’

Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, India have been unbeaten so far in ODI World Cup 2023 winning all their eight games.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during India's training session in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: PTI)

Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma’s adaptability to different situations has been his mantra to success as India’s captain in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at home, according to head coach Rahul Dravid. Leading the national team for the first time in a 50-over World Cup, Rohit is yet to lose a game as India maintained their unbeaten winning record. So far India have won all eight matches en route to their semifinal qualification.

Trending Now

Besides leading from the front both on and off the field, Rohit also gave India a rollicking start at the top of the order with 443 runs, including a century against Afghanistan, at a strike-rate of 122, blunting the opposition bowlers early.

You may like to read

“Rohit has certainly been a leader. I think he’s led by example both on and off the field,” said Dravid during a pre-match press conference on the eve of India’s final league match against the Netherlands.

“There have been some games where it could have been tricky for us, but the fact that he’s been able to get us to those kinds of starts has literally cracked open the game. It’s actually has made it look easy for us and certainly made it easier for the guys who followed in that (batting) department.”

A former India captain himself, Dravid hailed Rohit for setting an example for others, that has created a massive impact in the Indian dressing room. “We’ve talked about playing in a particular way.

“You cannot do that unless your leader buys in and shows by example. It’s been terrific to see the way Rohit’s done that. I think his captaincy has been fantastic. He’s someone who’s certainly got the respect of the group and the coaching staff,” said Dravid.

Meanwhile, it will be a homecoming for both Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj at the M Chinnswamy Stadium in Bengaluru who play for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With Agency Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.