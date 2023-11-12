Home

Sports

IND Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Falls To Teja Nidamanuru Blinder On After 30-Ball Fifty – WATCH

IND Vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Falls To Teja Nidamanuru Blinder On After 30-Ball Fifty – WATCH

Shubman Gill completed his 1500 runs in ODIs in 2023. He was dismissed for 51 off 32 balls.

Netherlands Teja Nidamnuru attempts the catch on the boundary line to dismiss Shubman Gill. (Image: Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Netherlands’s Teja Nidamanuru took a blinder on the boundary to dismiss India’s Shubman Gill during their ODI World Cup 2023 encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Gill, who had just reached his fifty off 30 balls earlier in the over, pulled a short ball from Paul van Meekeren. Nidamanuru, an Indian-origin Dutch with roots in Andhra Pradesh, timed his jump perfectly and took an overhead catch, landed and kept his balance. Television replayed showed he was hardly an inch or two in front of the boundary rope.

Trending Now

During his fifty, Gill also completed 1500 ODI runs in a calendar year.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.