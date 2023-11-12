Virat Kohli Receives King’s Welcome At Chinnaswamy Stadium After Shubman Gill’s Dismissal – WATCH

Home

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been Virat Kohli's second home due to his association with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli received a huge cheer from the Chinnaswamy crowd as he walked out to bat against Netherlands in an ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. The incident occurred soon after Shubman Gill’s dismissal following the Indian opener’s 32-ball 51. It was Kohli’s homecoming in Bengaluru due to his 16-year-old association with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

As the former India captain walked out to bat, the crowd chanted his name in unison giving the stalwart a ‘King’s Entry’. Notably, Kohli is standing at 49 ODI hundreds along with legendary Sachin Tendulkar and could break his idol’s record at his second home.

1️⃣ down, and King Kohli walks in to the pitch at the Chinnaswamy for a massive reception 🧿#PlayBold #INDvNED #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/SxK0HPglzS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 12, 2023

However, Kohli was eventually clean bowled by Roelof van der Merwe, his one-time RCB teammate, soon after his 71st international fifty in one-day cricket. Earlier, India were off to a dream start with openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma putting 100 runs for the first wicket.

Both Gill (51) and Rohit (61) perished after scoring their respective fifties. Kohli also stitched a 71-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer.

