New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday, became the leading six hitter in the history of T20 World Cup overtaking former teammate Yuvraj Singh. The 35-year-old achieved this feat against Netherlands in the Sydney Cricket Ground as he brought up his 29th half century in T20I’s.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SKY-Kohli Power India to 179/2

Rohit smashed four boundaries and 3 sixes in his innings as he went past Yuvraj’s tally (33 sixes). Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ned BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: SKY-Kohli Light up SCG With FIREWORKS

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match at the SCG here on Thursday.

Both India and Netherlands have fielded unchanged playing XIs.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards(wk/c), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper,Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.