Rohit Sharma Surpasses AB De Villiers For Most ODI Sixes In Calendar Year

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is taking on Scott Edwards' Netherlands at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on November 12.

Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma created history after surpassing former South African captain AB de Villiers and became the batter with most ODI sixes in a single Calendar Year. The Indian skipper reached this feat during India vs Netherlands match in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on November 12. He took his tally to 59 sixes with a beautiful shot against Colin Ackermann in the 7th over.

It has been a great outing for the Indian skipper as he also completed 14000 International runs as an opener. He now also has most sixes and fours in a single ODI World Cup edition as a captain. He is now also the Indian skipper with the most runs in a World Cup edition. Rohit also became the first player in history to score 500 runs in back-2-back World Cups.

Captain Rohit Sharma now holds the record for the most ODI sixes in the calendar year #TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/YTCYHAKk7B — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2023

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands in the final league match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

India go into the match with the same team that played South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in their previous league encounter. Rohit Sharma said it was an opportunity for India to tick all the boxes.

“We are going to bat. No particular reason. Whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done really well in all the departments. Another opportunity to play better today and check all the boxes. Hats off to the guys who have stood up the most needed times and taken responsibility. We are playing the same team,” Rohit said at the toss.

The Netherlands captain Scott Edwards they are looking forward to putting up a good performance and ending the World Cup on a high note.

“We would have batted in this wicket as well. Looks like a very good wicket, but good place for chasing. We’ve had two wins. Looking to give a good performance today, give ourselves a chance. This is going to be the biggest crowd we have had this World Cup. India has been at their best, we have to be at our best. Same XI for us.”

IND vs NED Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

