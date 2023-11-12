Home

IND vs NED: Virat Kohli Gets Maiden World Cup Wicket In Bengaluru – WATCH

Before Sunday's match against Netherlands, Virat Kohli had bowled few overs against Bangladesh to complete Hardik Pandya's over in ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli just made the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 more special for all the Indian cricket fans with his maiden wicket in the mega extravaganza. He dismissed Netherlands captain Scott Edwards in his second over at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The former India captain tried bowling a wide but Edwards doesn’t want him to bowl an extra. Edwards tried to glance the ball away down the leg-side but KL Rahul did brilliant work behind the stumps to complete the catch. The whole crowd erupts.

Virat Kohli gets his first World Cup wicket 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/nXfm4Jrcl5 — Mufadaal Vohra (@musafir_tha_yr) November 12, 2023

