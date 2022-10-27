Sydney: When Sydney Cricket Ground was getting entertained by the brilliance of the Indian Cricket Team, there was one corner of the stadium, where it grabbed everyone’s attention. A couple in a stand full of Indian fans, garnered all the limelight as a man in front of all the other fans proposed to his girlfriend and the man’s lady love said YES and quite naturally the video of the proposal has gone viral on social media.Also Read - LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Shan Masood-Iftikhar Ahmed Hold Key For Pakistan

ICC and T20 World Cup uploaded the video on Instagram and it has fetched over 4,15,000 likes as of now. Also Read - T20 World Cup Points Table After IND vs NED, Match 23: New Zealand Lead Group 1; India Top Group 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ned BUZZ: Kohli-SKY Paint SCG BLUE!

The Men in Blue today has occupied the top spot in the group standings after defeating Netherlands by a handsome margin of 56 runs.

After captain Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) hit half-centuries in propelling India to a challenging 179/2, India produced a top-class bowling performance to restrict the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli’s knock took him from third in the standings of the all-time run-getter list in T20 World Cup to second, behind Mahela Jayawardene, who amassed a total of 1016 runs in the tournament. King Kohli’s achievement doesn’t stop here as he has now the highest batting average in the history of the tournament as well, ahead Muhammad Rizwan, Mike Hussey, Babar Azam and Charith Asalanka.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently highest run-getter in the 2022 T20 World Cup with 144 runs in his kitty so far.

Kohli also has 12 fifties from just 21 innings in the T20 World Cups so far.