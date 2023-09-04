Home

Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra Urges BCCI To Adopt Nepal Cricket – Know Why

Nepal are playing India for the first time in one-day cricket. Nepal got ODI status in 2018.

Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel plays in action against India in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to adopt Nepal cricket and speed up Asian minnows’s growth at the international level. Chopra’s comments come in after the Nepal batters showed maturity against a lethal Indian bowling attack that comprised of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur. etc in an Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday in Pallekele.

Sent into bat first, the Nepalese openers made most of the early reprieves and put up a 65-run stand for the first wicket. The duo of Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh negated the Indian attack with maturity and showed tremendous calm and composure. For the unknown, Nepal, who got ODI status in 2018, were playing their first-ever one-day international match against the Men in Blue.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chopra suggested that BCCI should include Nepal in the country’s domestic structure. “India must adopt Nepal cricket and make it their responsibility to bring them up to speed with International Cricket. Send the A team to Nepal,” Chopra wrote.

India must adopt Nepal cricket and make it their responsibility to bring them up to speed with International Cricket. Send the A team to Nepal. Involve them in India’s domestic structure (I remember India-A playing a full first-class season in Windies). The passion for cricket in… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 4, 2023

“Involve them in India’s domestic structure (I remember India-A playing a full first-class season in Windies). The passion for cricket in Nepal is unparalleled…and they have the potential too,” he added. Infact, Nepal are making their Asia Cup debut after winning the ACC Premier Cup.

Earlier, CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand expressed that BCCI should extend their support for the betterment and growth of Nepal cricket. “I became CAN president in 2019, and since then, I’ve been appealing Indian board,” Chand continued in an interview.

“We are a neighboring country and have such a good diplomatic relationship then why are you not supporting Nepal Cricket? Invite Nepal team for a series in your big cities and big stadiums. It will be a huge match exposure for Nepal,” he added.

Positive intent from Nepal Batters. Good to see from a young team. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2023

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan too heaped high praise for Nepal batters. He said, “Positive intent from Nepal Batters. Good to see from a young team.”

