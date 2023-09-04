By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Drops A Dolly Against Nepal Off Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling
Both India and Nepal are yet to win a match in Asia Cup 2023. Whoever wins on Monday will advance to the Super Four stage from Group A.
Kandy: In a rare scenario, Virat Kohli dropped a dolly at covers on the first ball of the second over bowled by Mohammed Siraj against Nepal in a Group A encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, in the first over, Shreyas Iyer dropped a sitter at the first slip off Mohammed Shami’s bowling.
Fitness freak 🤡#IndvsNep • #ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/usYnRBFtML
— . (@Kirataka45__) September 4, 2023
