Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Drops A Dolly Against Nepal Off Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Drops A Dolly Against Nepal Off Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling

Both India and Nepal are yet to win a match in Asia Cup 2023. Whoever wins on Monday will advance to the Super Four stage from Group A.

Virat Kohli dropped a sitter on the first ball of the second over against Nepal at covers in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Kandy: In a rare scenario, Virat Kohli dropped a dolly at covers on the first ball of the second over bowled by Mohammed Siraj against Nepal in a Group A encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, in the first over, Shreyas Iyer dropped a sitter at the first slip off Mohammed Shami’s bowling.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES