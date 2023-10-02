Home

Ruturaj Gaikwad Wants To Lead ‘Own Way’ At Asian Games 2023 As India Face Nepal In Quarterfinal

Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken MS Dhoni's brains at the Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League.

The Indian cricket team arrive at the Asian Games village in Hangzhou. (Image: X)

Hangzhou: Ruturaj Gaikwad learnt a lot from MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, but wants to captain India in his own style as the Men in Blue start their Asian Games 2023 cricket campaign on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. India will face Nepal in the last eight after the latter emerged as Group A champions with two wins from two games. India have been given a direct entry into the quarters due to their higher T20I rankings.

India are clear favourites to win gold medal. The pressure will definitely be on them after their women counterparts topped the podium a week back. Gaikwad said he would like to give players freedom to express themselves.

“I got to learn a lot of things from him (Dhoni) but every person has a different style. His style is different, his personality is different and my personality is a bit different,” Gaikwad told the media here ahead of India’s first game.

“I will try to be myself and not really look at what he usually does. Obviously, yes you have to pick out some things which he does really well, how he handles situations and how he handles particular players during a match.

“Obviously, these are (a) few things I really took from him, but I would like to lead the way I want to. I just want the players to express themselves and give how much ever freedom that I can.” India haven’t cricket before in China and head coach VVS Laxman said it would be a unique experience.

Our Men’s Cricket Team has arrived at the Athlete’s Village! 🏏 They will be in action starting 3rd October in the Quarter Finals. Let’s #Cheer4india 🇮🇳 #WeAreTeamIndia | #IndiaAtAG22 | @BCCI | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/loaiX4gJSp — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) October 1, 2023

“It is a much different setup,” Laxman said. “We (would) have not even thought that we will come and play cricket in China. It is a great opportunity for the entire team. Participating in Asian Games is a big opportunity and a matter of great pride for all these players.

“I am really looking forward to this tournament,” said the National Cricket Academy chief. On the other hand, Nepal are meeting India for the second time in less than a month’s time. India played Nepal in Asian Cup (ODI) group stage last month with the former winning by 10 wickets

Led by Rohit Paudel, Nepal defeated Mongolia and Maldives to make it to the quarterfinals. Nepal mauled Mongolia by 273 runs before winning by 138 runs against Maldives. In the other quarterfinals, Pakistan face Hong Kong, Bangladesh take on Malaysia and Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan.

