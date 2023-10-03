Home

Sports

Ind vs Nep Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: When And Where To Watch India vs Nepal Cricket Match Online And On TV In India

Ind vs Nep Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: When And Where To Watch India vs Nepal Cricket Match Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Asian Games 2023 cricket match between India and Nepal online and on TV in India

Ind vs Nep Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: All You Need To Know

Ind vs Nep Cricket Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: Team India will start their cricket campaign against Nepal for the quarterfinal clash of the Asian Games 2023. The Nepal cricket team broke several records while playing their first clash against Mongolia. The team also beat the Maldives in the second clash and stormed into the quarter-finals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Asian Games 2023 cricket match between India and Nepal online and on TV in India:

You may like to read

When is the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal will be played on October 3.

What time does the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal start?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal will start at 6:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal being played?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal is being played at the ZJUT Cricket Field. Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 match between India and Nepal will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Where can you watch IND vs NEP Asian Games 2023 live in India for Free?

Fans can livestream the match between India and Nepal for free on the SonyLiv app and website.

IND vs NEP Asian Games 2023 Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (C), Karan KC, Pratis GC, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Abhinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES