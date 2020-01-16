After being dropped from the T20I squad, India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson on Thursday took to Twitter and posted a coma. It is unclear if it was intentional or cryptic, but fans seem to be making noise about it. Most of the fans feel it is intentional and is supporting him.
Not long back, his four-year wait of donning the team India jersey came to an end when he was picked for the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Promoted to bat at No 3, he could not make the most of it after hitting the very first ball for a six.
Currently, he is part of India A squad in New Zealand, but unfortunately, he has not been picked in the limited-overs senior team. He also posted a cryptic tweet which was a comma as if he was hinting that it isn’t a full stop to his career and there will be more opportunities.
Here’s is what fans made of it and reacted:
Here is the Indian squad that will tour New Zealand:
India squad for five-match T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur