India vs New Zealand Highlights: Latham, Williamson Help NZ To A 7 Wicket Win

Highlights | Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Scorecard, Auckland: Tom Latham reiterated on Friday why he’s an ever-dependable middle-order batter for New Zealand by striking his seventh ODI hundred to seal a seven-wicket victory over India in the first game of three-match series at Eden Park on Friday.

After Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill struck 72 and 50 respectively in their fourth hundred-plus stand as an opening pair this year to propel India to a challenging 306/7, New Zealand were in trouble at 88/3 in 19.5 overs.

But Latham took the game away from India, hitting an inexperienced bowling attack all over the park to end up unbeaten on a career-best score of 145 off 104 balls, laced with 19 fours and five sixes.

He also stitched an unbeaten 221-run stand off 165 balls with skipper Kane Williamson, who was the perfect ally and was unconquered at 94 not out to chase the total with 17 balls remaining. For India, they lost the plot with the ball when Latham and Williamson were attacking them, especially after the 40th over.

Brief Scores: India 306/7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80, Shikhar Dhawan 72; Lockie Ferguson 3/59, Tim Southee 3/73) lost to New Zealand 309/3 in 47.1 overs (Tom Latham 145 not out, Kane Williamson 94 not out; Umran Malik 2/66, Shardul Thakur 1/63) by seven wickets

