Live Updates

  • 8:18 AM IST

    OUT! India lose debutants Shaw and Agarwal in quick succession. Two wickets in five balls for New Zealand, who are absolutely delighted. Colin de Grandhomme, replacing Bennett, had Shaw poking outside off and nicking to Tom Latham. Next over, Southee, who bowled, so well in his opening spell, was rewarded with a wicket when Mayank Agarwal cut him straight to Blundell at point. It wasn’t the best of starts but they’ve struck right back. India 54/2 after 9 overs

  • 8:04 AM IST

    Southee bowls a testing over to Agarwal. Beat him twice outside off and had a huge appeal against him. The ball hit the bad first but after taking the review, it was just tickling the top of middle, which meant that the umpire had to stay with his original decision of NOT OUT. Bennett drifted the ball down the leg and Shaw and Agarwal took full toll. He’s gone for 26 off three and it’s been a brisk from India, who have reached 37/0 after 6

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Shaw, Agarwal get going: After the first two overs were negotiated watchfully, Mayank and Shaw are growing in confidence. The first boundary was drilled down the ground by Agarwal off Southee, after which Shaw cracked back to back fours to get India to 21/0 after 4 overs

  • 7:42 AM IST

    India 6/0 after 2 overs: The outfield appears to be slightly on the slower side. Tim Southee began with a maiden keeping Prithvi Shaw quiet, but after the first runs were scored – off a leg bye. Shaw and Agarwal cracked a few through the offside, but the ball hardly travelled. A couple of twos and a single taken

  • 7:33 AM IST

    We are all set to begin! The two new openers for India, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw make their way out to the middle. The Kiwi players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Shaw and Agarwal have had wonderful starts to their Test career. Can they replicate it on ODIs?

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Captain’s Corner


    Virat Kohli: Probably we would have bowled first as well. Short boundary is a big factor as it’s hard to defend on this ground. The wicket plays a bit better in the second half under lights. We would have bowled first but not a bad thing to bat first either. It’s a good track, going to be a challenge for us to post a score on the board batting first. Two debutants, both at the top, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal make their ODI debuts, pretty exciting times for them. The five guys that are not playing are Pandey, Pant, Dube, Saini and Chahal. Kedar comes back into the squad, so he becomes a spinning option for us along with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. And the three seamers in the form of Bumrah, Shami and Thakur. The conditions are different from what you get back at home. We know we can be dominant at home, but the away performance is what makes us standout. We need to take the confidence into the series as well. In ODIs you’ll see more guys getting chances.

    Tom Latham: We are going to have a bowl. History suggests that chasing here’s a an easier option, with one short boundary it’s going to be hard to defend. We have a few changes in the side. We have two seamers in the form of Southee and Bennett, two all-rounders – Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham, two spinners as well – Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi are playing. Things haven’t been going well for us, the way we would have liked to. But for us it’s a new group. We are looking forward to put up a good performance and start the series on positive note.
  • 7:11 AM IST
    Playing XIs

    India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

    New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (capt&wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett
  • 7:08 AM IST

    New Zealand skipper Tom Latham wins toss and puts India in to bat. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal receive ODI caps

  • 6:27 AM IST

    After a humiliating 5-0 loss to India, hosts NZ would look to bounce back in the 5-0 over format, but it will not be easy without a regular skipper and premier batsman Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

  • 6:26 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Related Stories

India will have new openers at the top of the order – debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to open the batting. Expectations would be high on stand-in-skipper Tom Latham to deliver.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.