INDIA V NEW ZEALAND 1ST ODI LIVE CRICKET SCORE, IND VS NZ LIVE STREAMING & TV CHANNELS GUIDE 2020

After blanking hosts New Zealand in the recently concluded five-match T20I series, Virat Kohli-led India would take on the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series with on Wednesday at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The visitors would like to maintain the momentum in the 50-over format, whereas the Blackcaps would like to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Regular skipper Kane Williamson who is nursing an injury will not be taking part in the match and that would be a major setback for them. Tom Latham would lead the side in Williamson’s absence.

The last time these two sides met in the 50-over format, New Zealand had knocked India out of the World Cup with an 18-run win over two days in the second semi-final at Manchester.

The stats show that in 107 matches played between the two nations – India has won 55, whereas the Kiwis have won 46 – five matches yielded no result and a solitary game was tied.

LIVE STREAMING:

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar in India.

TV Coverage

India: Star Sports

New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa: SuperSport

USA: Willow TV

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus, CBN

TIMING:

The match will start at 7:30 IST.

Squads:

India Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn