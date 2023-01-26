Home

Sports

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 7 PM IST January 27, Friday

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 7 PM IST January 27, Friday

Here is the New Zealand Tour of India 1st T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs NZ Playing 11s New Zealand Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – New Zealand Tour of India.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: India are set for a T20 appetizer ahead of their marquee Test series against Australia when they face the touring New Zealand in a three-match series beginning here on Friday. With less than two weeks left for the Border Gavaskar Trophy matches against Australia that will determine India’s World Test Championship Final fate, a T20 series in the midst of a packed ODI calendar ahead of the 50-over World Cup may seem purposeless. As a result, Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad. While skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are being rested, the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav will get an extended run before they assemble for Test series camp at Nagpur from February 2. Here is the New Zealand Tour of India 1st T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs NZ Playing 11s New Zealand Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – New Zealand Tour of India.

TOSS – The 1st T20I match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – January 27, Friday, 7 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 Team

Keeper – Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shubman Gill (vc), Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner