Home

Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni Spotted With Wife Sakshi In Ranchi | See Viral Picture

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni Spotted With Wife Sakshi In Ranchi | See Viral Picture

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted with wife Sakshi at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi during the first T20I between India and New Zealand on Friday, January 27, 2023.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni Spotted With Wife Sakshi In Ranchi | See Viral Picture (Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted with wife Sakshi at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi during the first T20I between India and New Zealand on Friday, January 27, 2023. The picture immediately went viral as Dhoni was seen waving his hand towards the camera with wife Sakshi sitting right next to him.

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya in his pre-match press conference revealed that Dhoni had visited the team ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand. Dhoni was born and brought up in Ranchi before making his way into the Indian team.

GOAT Dhoni is here in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/XnaRVBGbWH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2023

“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel. And when we meet we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together I learned a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge), there is not much left,” Pandya told reporters in pre-match press conference in Ranchi on Thursday.

Talking about the match, Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first of the three-match T20I series against the Kiwis.

“Looks like a very good track. The reason behind the decision to bowl first is that the ground is going to get quite wet, I can see some dew now itself. Just go out there and play the best cricket we know,” said the India captain after winning the toss.

“It`s a young side, everyone`s ready to go. We will focus on playing good cricket. Playing the ODIs before T20Is makes it easy to pass on. For a lot of them it is an experience just being in the team. Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal), Mukesh (Kumar), Jitesh (Sharma) and Prithvi (Shaw) miss out,” he further added.