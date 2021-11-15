Jaipur: In a couple of days from now, India would host New Zealand in the upcoming T20I series. While it would be a good opportunity to avenge the defeat that the Virat Kohli-led side succumbed to during the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The Kane Williamson-led side thrashed India by eight wickets. Now, a Rohit Sharma-led Team India would lock horns with the Blackcaps – who lost the T20 World Cup final against Australia.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand: Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan Debut Likely as Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era Begins

While a few new faces are expected to make the playing XI as some big names have been rested, some big names may still miss out.

Here are the players who are likely to miss out:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Despite his unbelievable run of form in the IPL, Gaikwad may not make the XI for the 1st T20I. With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to open, it would be interesting to see if Gaikwad is picked. He could get an opportunity in one of the T20I games. He would look to make the most if given a chance.

Ishan Kishan: The wicketkeeper-batter may find himself unlucky as he may have to sit out. With Rishabh Pant likely to play, it would be difficult for Kishan to find a place. He got an opportunity to play against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup but failed to get among the runs.

Varun Chakravarthy: The mystery spinner did not live up to expectations in the T20 World Cup. It was reported that he was not fully fit. It would be interesting to see if he gets picked with Ravichandran Ashwin in the side. Yuzvendra Chahal is also making a comeback in the India fold.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.