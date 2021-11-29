New Delhi: New Zealand once again brought their fighting spirit to the fore as they pulled off a dramatic draw against India at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur in the first of the two-match Test series. With that, the Blackcaps have managed to keep themselves alive in the series and a win in Mumbai will give them a historic series victory against a team that has hardly put a foot wrong in home conditions.Also Read - LIVE India vs New Zealand Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 5: New Zealand Pulls Off A Heist; Draws The Game With One Wicket To Spare

The real talking point, however, will be the umpires taking the light meter out after every over in the final 30 minutes of the final session that might have robbed India of a Test win. With the amount of time that was wasted in checking whether the light is good or not, India might well have squeezed another couple of overs and in a game of margins, it can make the difference between a win or a draw, especially when you are just a wicket away from victory.

To be fair to the umpires, they were just following the protocols that are laid down and much of the blame should be given to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not tweaking the rules of the game. It made little sense when two spinners are bowling in tandem to be checking the light after every over and if anything, even if the light was bad, the only people who are in danger of getting hurt was the close-in fielders and not the batters.

The light these days takes into account the fielders safety as well but the point is simple for the ICC to look into. The umpires were in their right to check the safety of all players involved but the thing which is surprising is that it happened almost every day of the Test match and surely we could have started half an hour early or extended each of the first two sessions of the Test match. Something ICC needs to look into in the future.