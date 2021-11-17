Jaipur: A new look India would look to erase the memories of the T20 World Cup debacle when they take on a Kane Williamson-less New Zealand in the first T20I at Jaipur on Wednesday. It would be a fresh start as the Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma era begins. It would be interesting to see the playing XI India opt for as there could be fresh faces in the side by the looks of it. Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned it would be impossible to pick a XI because of the selection.Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India vs New Zealand, Team News For Today's 1st T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium at 7 PM IST November 17 Wednesday

As per Chopra, things could be a little unfair for a few players as he thinks they may be asked to play at a position they are not comfortable at. Chopra’s tweet read: “Almost impossible to pick the India playing XI for tonight without being a little unfair on a few players—either can’t play them or play them in positions that aren’t ideal for them. Such has been the selection.” Also Read - Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana Remain in Top 10 in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings; Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews Advance in Batters' Tally

Almost impossible to pick the India playing XI for tonight without being a little unfair on a few players—either can’t play them or play them in positions that aren’t ideal for them. Such has been the selection. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 17, 2021

Also Read - Rohit Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Role in Team India's T20I Setup, Calls Former India Captain Impact Player

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.