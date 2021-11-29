Kanpur: So, who does Virat Kohli replace as he gets ready for his comeback in the second Test against New Zealand in Wankhede Stadium? Will it be Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, or Shreyas Iyer? This would be a tough call, but going by current form, interim captain Rahane could be dropped in order to get Kohli in. It would have been Shreyas Iyer, but after his stupendous show in his Test debut – it would be difficult to drop him.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad IPL Team's Participation in Doubt?

In 12 Tests in 2021, Rahane averages 19.57 and that is way below his standards. He has faced criticism for his below-average show with the bat since his century in the second Test in Australia.

With KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma not available, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill are probably going to hold onto their spots as they are regular openers. Despite having problems with the ball coming in from Kyle Jamieson, Gill hit a fifty in the first essay at Green Park.

Agarwal has not been in good touch, but in all likelihood, the side would back him as he has experience. It is extremely unlikely that India would ask Cheteshwar Pujara to open despite his good record while opening.

Pujara in six innings as an opener – all in the subcontinent — averages an emphatic 116 and has been dismissed only thrice. The last time he opened was back in 2015, though. That could be an option that the management could contemplate to slot in Kohli at No 4.

The second Test starts on December 3.