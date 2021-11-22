Kolkata: It was unfortunate that Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on being picked for the T20 World Cup 2021, despite coming up with decent performances. In a year’s time, there will be another T20 World Cup and senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels Chahal would be a certainty in Rohit’s scheme of things.Also Read - Rahul Dravid's Message to Rohit Sharma-Led India After Win Over New Zealand, 'Keep Feet on The Ground'

"He is also a very good bowler abroad as well, a very important attribute to keep in mind when India travel to Australia for the next T20 World Cup. I am sure he will be on that flight to Australia. And I also know Rohit trusts him a lot. Their relationship is not just strong off the field, on the field they have some good conversations," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Hailing Chahal, Karthik reminded fans that he is also a chess player and hence has a couple of extra moves up his sleeve always. "I always rate him very high because he is also a chess player and they are always a couple of moves ahead than normal people. And that is always a special attribute for me. He's got good skills, good variations and is a brave bowler and he has single-handedly grown in stature in IPL," he added.

On Sunday, Chahal picked up the important wicket of Martin Guptill during the third and final T20I at Eden Gardens on Sunday. India beat New Zealand by 73 runs in the final T20I against New Zealand and register a 3-0 whitewash at home.

India would now take on the Blackcaps in a two-match Test series starting Thursday at Kanpur.