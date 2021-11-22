Kolkata: Rahul Dravid passed with flying colours in his first assignment as India’s full-time head coach on Sunday when the Rohit Sharma-led side blanked New Zealand in the three-match T20I series. Now, Dravid is being hailed by one and all for his style of marshaling the troops but ex-India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has an interesting suggestion for him. Kaif wants to see Dravid smile more than he usually does.Also Read - India Vs New Zealand: Brendon McCullum Blames Hectic Schedule For New Zealand 3-0 Defeat

In a tweet after the game in Kolkata, Kaif wished Dravid all the best for his tenure. His tweet read: “Rahul bhai padded up to bat or as head coach in dugout … Both images give assurance and spread calm. Great start to new innings, wishing you lots of sucess. One suggestion: Rahul bhai, please smile more.” Also Read - India Vs New Zealand: Mitchell Santner Believes It Is Always Challenging To Play Against a Quality Indian Team

Rahul bhai padded up to bat or as head coach in dugout … Both images give assurance and spread calm. Great start to new innings, wishing you lots of sucess. One suggestion: Rahul bhai, please smile more. #RahulDravid — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 22, 2021

Also Read - Abu Dhabi T10: Will Jacks Smashes Quick-fire Half Century As Bangla Tigers Register First Win

After the emphatic 73-run win on Sunday in front of a packed Eden Gardens, Dravid asked the team to stay grounded. He also recognised the fact that it was difficult for the visiting side to play matches three days after a World final.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and be a bit realistic about this win. Not easy for NZ to play a World Cup final and then to turn up three days later to play three games in six days, was never going to be easy for them. Nice from our perspective but we have to learn from this series and move forward. It’s a long journey ahead over the next 10 months and we’ll have our share of ups and downs,” Dravid said at the post-match presentation.