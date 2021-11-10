Dubai: After the shock exit in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the new-look Indian side was announced on Tuesday. Amid massive speculations over who will lead the side and be Virat Kohli’s successor. As expected, Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain for the home series against New Zealand.Also Read - Umran Malik Named in 14-Member India A Team for South Africa Tour, Gujarat's Priyank Panchal to Lead

The team also has a new coach in place in the form of Rahul Dravid. It will be a fresh start for a number of players. For some like Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, it is a good opportunity to cement their spots in the side. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Appointed as T20I Captain For India

Most of the picks were on expected lines, but yes, there were a few candidates who missed out. Also Read - India T20I Squad For New Zealand Series Announced, Rohit Sharma to Lead; Virat Kohli Rested

Varun Chakravarthy: The mystery spinner was in ominous form in the IPL, but when he turned up in the blues – his mystery seemed to have disappeared – also because India did not have too much to defend in the first two games. It also looked like he was carrying a niggle and was not fully fit. That could be one reason for his non-selection.

Prithvi Shaw: The young dasher was in splendid form in the domestic season and the IPL and hence it is surprising to see his name missing from the squad. One reason for that could be the presence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul. Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer are also in the squad and can be used as a backup opener.

Sanju Samson: One can call him unlucky as he did not get picked, but with Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan on the side – it was always going to be difficult for Samson to get in. Also, KL Rahul can keep wickets well.

India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj