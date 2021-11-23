Kanpur: With the T20Is done and dusted, focus shifts to red-ball cricket. A couple of days ahead of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Kanpur, Ross Taylor spoke about their chances. Claiming that NZ is well prepared, Taylor said that the players are eager to face the spin challenge.Also Read - Will India Participate in 2025 Champions Trophy Hosted by Pakistan? ICC Reacts

"Our preparation so far has been fantastic – obviously a little bit different, not having net bowlers come in, so facing our bowlers as preparation has been key. "Everybody's been lining up to face the spinners, they've bowled a lot of overs," Taylor was quoted on stuff.co.nz.

NZ may have to face the spin trio of Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

#INDvNZ | Ahead of the first Test against India starting in Kanpur on Thursday look ahead at the series with @RossLTaylor 🏏 pic.twitter.com/dgvC7RIlRY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 22, 2021

Admitting that too many close-in fielders can be quite intimidating, Taylor reckoned trusting one’s defense could make all the difference.

Taylor added: “For us, it’s about being able to pick up the length as quick as possible and trusting your defence. When there are a lot of men around the bat, it can be an intimidating place to start your innings.”

For NZ, they would like to rewrite history. Since their first tour way back in 1955, BlackCaps have never won a Test series in India and that is something they would like to correct. In 34 Tests, NZ has managed to win only two Test matches on Indian soil while 16 have ended in a draw. In the last two series — in 2016 and 2012 — they have lost all the matches.