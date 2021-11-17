Jaipur: With senior players resting, the home series against New Zealand would be a good opportunity for players to cement their spot in the side. Ahead of the first T20I at Jaipur, Robin Uthappa picked India’s playing XI for the match while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.Also Read - Aakash Chopra on India's Playing XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand, Reckons 'Impossible to Select'

Uthappa backed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open. Barring India's game against Pakistan and New Zealand, the opening duo did a good job at the top of the order. There was a surprise at No 3 as Uthappa picked Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad has been in ominous form in the IPL and that is the reason he finds himself in the mix. At No 4 and 5, Uthappa backed Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rishabh Pant would be keeping wickets and should bat at No 6. The two spinners Uthappa picked are Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, while the pacers would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshal Patel.

Patel would be playing his first game for India if he is picked.

It was also surprising to see Uthappa not pick the likes of Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar, who both have played important roles for India over the last few months and are in the squad.

Robin Uthappa’s India XI for 1st T20I vs NZ: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad.