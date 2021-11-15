Mumbai: It is no secret that Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal are close. Often, the two Indian cricket stars are seen commenting on each other’s social media posts. Not just them, even fans love the banter the two get into. Ahead of the home T20I series against New Zealand, Chahal – who comes back into the Indian team after missing out on the T20 WC squad – would have Rohit as his new captain.Also Read - Salman Butt Makes BIG Statement on Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri After Team India's Debacle in T20 World Cup 2021

Confessing their relationship is beyond cricket, Chahal admitted that for him things will look up as he can always approach Rohit.

"Our relationship is beyond our cricket. That helps on the field too when you trust someone so much. It's always good to know that if I share something with him, there will be a positive response and vibe," Chahal said while speaking to The Times of India.

Chahal added: “I have always had a special bond with Rohit. We are like family. Be it him or Ritika Bhabhi, they have always treated me like a younger brother. We always went out together for dinner.

Chahal would be eager to prove a point to the selectors after having not been picked for the T20 World Cup. With Rahul Dravid and Rohit at the helm of affairs, it will be a fresh start for the side.