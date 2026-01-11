Home

Sports

IND vs NZ 2026 1st ODI: Virat, Shubman Gill brilliance helps Indians hunt down 301-run target in Vadodara

IND vs NZ 2026 1st ODI: Virat, Shubman Gill brilliance helps Indians hunt down 301-run target in Vadodara

Virat Kohli led from the front, while captain Shubman Gill added 56, as India secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand

India secured thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand

New Delhi: Virat Kohli led from the front as he scored a fluent 93 off 91 balls, while captain Shubman Gill added 56, as India struggled at times but eventually secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 301, India appeared firmly in control until Kohli’s dismissal in the 40th over, after which a suffered a sudden collapse of wickets.

Kohli missed out narrowly on what would have been his 54th ODI hundred

Kohli missed out narrowly on what would have been his 54th ODI hundred, getting out when India required 67 runs from 66 balls with seven wickets still intact. The quick wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Shreyas Iyer (49) soon after revived New Zealand’s hopes.

KL Rahul (29 not out) guided the chase, sharing a crucial 37-run stand with Harshit Rana (29). The final runs were scored in partnership with an injury-hit Washington Sundar (7 not out).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kyle Jamieson (4/41) was the standout for the visitors, sparking a late fightback when the game seemed out of reach. He dismissed Kohli at mid-on, removed Shreyas Iyer with a clever off-cutter, and removed for Ravindra Jadeja as well.

Kohli becomes fastest batter to 28,000 international runs

Despite falling short of a hundred, Kohli reached another landmark, becoming the fastest batter to 28,000 international runs and only the second player to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara in the process.

Kohli and Gill stitched a 118-run stand for the second wicket off 102 balls, going about their work calmly despite a long boundary drought that lasted 52 deliveries.

The Indian captain took his time to settle before bringing up his 16th ODI half-century, but as the innings wore on, he appeared to struggle physically, possibly due to cramps

Gill soon misread a googly from debutant leg-spinner Adithya and chipped it straight to mid-off, departing for a 71-ball 56 which included three fours and two sixes.

The chase started cautiously with a few tight overs, as Rohit Sharma (26) took the early initiative while Gill remained watchful. After carving a wide delivery for four past point, Rohit lofted Zakary Foulkes over square leg and then charged down to Kyle Jamieson to clear mid-on, taking his international six-hitting tally to 650.

However, Jamieson had the last laugh. As Rohit once again stepped away from the stumps to go over the infield, the bat turned in his hands at the moment of impact, leading to his dismissal in the ninth over.

Daryl Mitchell guided New Zealand to a total of 300/8

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell played a crucial knock from New Zealand, guiding them to a total of 300 for eight. Ranked world No. 3 behind Indian greats Kohli and Rohit, Mitchell lived up to his billing with a determined knock that provided momentum during a middle-order slump.

Mitchell struck five fours and three sixes in his 84 off 71 balls after the middle order failed to capitalise on the solid opening stand between Devon Conway (56 off 67 balls, six fours and a six) and Henry Nicholls (62 off 69 balls, eight fours).

Conway and Nicholls had added 117 for the opening wicket in the first 21 overs, but Harshit Rana’s incisive second spell of 2 for 13 in two overs swung the momentum. New Zealand then slid from 117 without loss in the 22nd over to 198 for five by the 38th.

Mitchell stitched together crucial partnerships to steady the innings, while debutant Kristian Clarke chipped in with a brisk 17-ball 24 not out, including three late boundaries.

not out.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.