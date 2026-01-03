IND vs NZ 2026 ODIs: Shreyas Iyer all set for comeback, named as…, Shubman Gill to captain Rohit, Kohli, Rishabh Pant will…

  • Home
India announces ODI squad for New Zealand series as Shreyas Iyer returns, Shubman Gill leads, with Rohit, Kohli and Pant included.

New Delhi: The Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand has been announced. The senior selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has selected a 15-member team for the three-match ODI series, which begins on January 11. The series will start at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara and features a mix of experienced players and promising young talents.

Shubman Gill to lead the team

Shubman Gill has been appointed captain of the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand. Experienced batsmen like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also part of the squad, strengthening the batting lineup. This will be a crucial opportunity for Gill to prove himself as a captain.

Balanced batting and wicketkeeping options

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been included as wicketkeepers. Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain, although his participation will depend on receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Young batsmen like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also been given a chance.

Strong all-rounders and spin department

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will provide balance to the team. The spin attack will be led by Kuldeep Yadav, who has been consistently effective in ODI cricket. This combination could play a crucial role against the New Zealand batsmen.

Reliance on young fast bowlers

The fast bowling attack includes Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana. The selectors have given opportunities to young fast bowlers, indicating a focus on future preparations. Hardik Pandya has been rested from the ODI team due to workload management.

India’s ODI squad

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

