IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at SVNS Stadium, Raipur 1:30 PM IST January 21, Saturday

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at SVNS Stadium, Raipur 1:30 PM IST January 21, Saturday. (Image: BCCI-Twitter)

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of New Zealand Fantasy Hints: Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to clinch the ODI series in Raipur after a thrilling 12-run victory in the 1st ODI in Hyderabad. The visitors' top-order has to put up some fight as Bracewell and Mitchell Santner won't be putting up stunning rescue acts every single day, provided if India's bowling isn't put under the pump on Saturday.

TOSS – The 2nd ODI match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time – January 21, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

F Allen, V Kohli, D Conway, S Gill, M Bracewell, H Pandya, D Mitchell, Y Chahal, M Siraj, L Ferguson, H Shipley.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India (IND): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Umran Malik.

New Zealand (NZ): Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.