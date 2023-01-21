  • Home
India are ruling over New Zealand in Raipur as the visitors are five down with just 15 runs on board within 11 overs.

Updated: January 21, 2023 2:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Hardik Pandya takes the catch off his own bowling against New Zealand in Raipur. (Image: Twitter)

Raipur: Hardik Pandya took a one-handed catch off his own bowling to stun Devon Conway in the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Raipur on Thursday.

Pandya pitches the ball good length outside off and Conway leant forward to drive it to the left of the bowler. Hardik, on his followthrough struck his left hand out and the ball gets stuck.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India have been brilliant as New Zealand are five down with just 15 runs on board in the 11th over. India are leading the series 1-0 having eked out a 12-run win in Hyderabad.

