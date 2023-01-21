  • Home
IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: India Captain Rohit Sharma Forgets About Team Decision At Coin Toss | Watch Viral Video

India are playing New Zealand in the second ODI of the three match series in Raipur. This is the first international game at this venue.

Updated: January 21, 2023 1:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

India captain Rohit Sharma

Raipur: Rohit Sharma is always classic. The India captain almost forgot about his decision after winning the toss in the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday. He soon after decided to field first.

Rohit spun the coin and it came in favour of the Indian captain. When match referee Javagal Srinath asked Rohit for his decision, the Mumbai Indians star forgot what decision he would take and took a bit of time before recollecting. New Zealand are being led by Tom Latham.

“I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we’ll bowl first,” Rohit said after the toss.

Published Date: January 21, 2023 1:29 PM IST

Updated Date: January 21, 2023 1:37 PM IST