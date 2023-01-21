Home

Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bowl out New Zealand for just 108.

Raipur: An impressive outing by bowlers followed by an eye-catching fifty by captain Rohit Sharma powered India to series win against New Zealand with a clinical eight-wicket win in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, here on Saturday.

Man of the Match of Mohammed Shami at the post-match presentation said that more someone work with the ball in practice, success will come come more easily.

‘Whenever I start, I just focus on maintaining the right lines and lengths. But it does happen sometimes that you bowl well and yet don’t get wickets. On other days you may not be in rhythm, and will still get wickets. That happens. I feel that the more you work with the ball in practice, the more success will come’, Shami said.

The Gujarat Titans pacer told that he was impressed with the seam position he got today and as a new-ball bowler he feels that it is important to assess the conditions of the game and pass the message quickly to other bowlers of the team.

‘I never thought I’d get to have a proper seam position and it gives me joy to see the seam upright as it goes in the air. As a new-ball bowler, it’s important to assess the conditions and pass the message quickly to the other bowlers as well’, he concluded.