Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Reveals Why Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Weren’t Allowed To Bowl Longer Spells

Rohit Sharma Reveals Why Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Weren’t Allowed To Bowl Longer Spells

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami led the Indian bowling attack as they restricted New Zealand to 108 all out. In reply, India reached the target losing just two wickets.

Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissing Finn Allen in Raipur. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma revealed why he didn’t allow Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj to continue after New Zealand were five down for just 15 runs inside 11 overs during the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

Sent into bat first by Rohit, New Zealand looked completely out of sorts inside the powerplay as both Siraj and Shami ripped apart the opposition batting lineup. While Shami got rid of Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell, Siraj dismissed Hnery Nicholls to put the visitors on the mat.

Rohit stated that both the pacers were raring to bowl ling spells, but he reminded them of an imporatant Australia Test series coming and adviced them bot of rest. India will be playing four Tests against Australia starting February 9 at home.

“They (Shami and Siraj) were raring to keep bowling long spells but I reminded them that there is a Test series coming up as well (Australia at home), so we need to take care of themselves as well,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The India captain, who scored a fifty in the match, also heaped high praise on his bowlers for the way they have performed in the last five games (3 vs Sri Lanka and 2 vs New Zealand). “The last five games, bowlers have really stepped up.

“Whatever we have asked of them, they have stepped up and delivered. You don’t usually see this type of seam movement in India, you generally see it outside India. These guys have some serious skills, they work really hard and it’s great to see them being rewarded,” added Rohit.

On his own batting, Rohit isn’t worried about the big scores but admitted that he trying to change his game a bit ahead of the World Cup at home later this year. “I’m trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that’s important.

“I know the big scores haven’t come, but I’m not too worried about it,” he said. India will be playing New Zealand in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Indore on January 24.